Council knocks Keyhealth over refusal to pay for PMB condition

A month later, the patient consulted a surgeon, who confirmed the diagnosis of hyperthyroidism and submitted a letter of motivation to the scheme stating his findings and treatment options.

The ruling says the member made several attempts to claim for the diagnostic tests, the treatment and care as well as authorisation for further tests and future treatment.

One of her consultations was with a specialist who is not one of the scheme’s designated service providers (DSPs) because the DSP closest to her home, in the Nelspruit area, is more than 200km away. After the member paid the account in full, the scheme failed to reimburse her in full.

Scheme was ‘incorrect’

After the complaint was lodged with the council, Keyhealth conceded that it had been incorrect and that hyperthyroidism was a PMB, the ruling says.

The scheme said it did not know why the member had raised the nonpayment of claims, contending that all disputed claims had been paid since the council intervened. But Drescher and the member said this wasn’t so and that some claims had been paid from the wrong benefits, namely the member’s medical savings account.

In terms of the ruling, the scheme must fund diagnostic tests, care and treatment for the member’s PMB condition in line with PMB regulations and as per the clinical opinion by the CMS’s review committee.

The scheme must also ensure that future tests, treatment and consultations for the condition are paid in line with PMB regulations, taking into consideration the level of care offered by the state, the ruling says.

The ruling notes that your scheme may pay your PMB claims from any day-to-day benefit the scheme provides as part of your risk benefits. But when this benefit is depleted the scheme must continue to pay your PMB claims. Your scheme may never, however, pay PMB claims from your medical savings account, as this is prohibited in terms of regulations under the Medical Schemes Act.

If any PMB claim was paid from your savings benefit, the scheme must reverse such payment and process it from the correct benefit, the ruling says.

The ruling ordered Keyhealth to reimburse the member for claims already paid by her for the PMB condition, which was a result of the scheme’s incorrect processing or interpretation of the claims, the council says.

Lastly, the ruling ordered the scheme to pay claims for the nonDSP specialists in full if there was no DSP within reasonable proximity from the member’s place of residence.