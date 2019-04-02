Five key ingredients to financial freedom

“This would be in the form of say income from shipping containers or vending machines that earned income for them day and night; an investment property funded from an alternative source, but they get rent back; or dividends from stocks and shares.”

On the question on how the Does can break free if they can’t even save for a weekend away, Wilson said the reality is that every single person can break free.

Money management

“The first thing is we have to know what freedom is; that it's created by a set of habits and behaviours and it's about learning how to manage money. How to keep some of it in our lives and how to convert it into assets."

Taking a swipe at money myths like ‘it takes money to make money’ and ‘we've got to earn a lot of money’, Wilson says you don't necessarily need money to create assets.

She says instead of a cashflow issue, many people rather have a faulty money flow, leaving their financial wellbeing to chance.

“The biggest challenge for the Does to break free is that they need to believe that they can change this reality and break out of what is a faulty money flow. They've to learn how to keep some of that money they make and start by making their financial wellbeing a priority”

She says the Does can start by knowing where their money's coming from and where it is going to — basic money management.

“You cannot start any journey without knowing where you are starting from. And this comes with understanding your money flow. What are your income sources? Where does it come from? Is it seasonal? How much does it go up and down by? Then, where does that money go to. What are your expenses, are you really getting value from those outflows and are you paying everything else first rather than your freedom?”