Money

Creditors shift gaze to low-risk clients

Lenders are adapting to changing economic conditions and have moved their strategies away from riskier customers

26 March 2019 - 19:28 Charlene Steenkamp
A report shows fewer credit-card holders were delinquent but more home-loan borrowers, vehicle-loan customers and bank personal-loans holders were delinquent in Q4 2018. Picture: 123RF
A report shows fewer credit-card holders were delinquent but more home-loan borrowers, vehicle-loan customers and bank personal-loans holders were delinquent in Q4 2018. Picture: 123RF

You’d be wise to ensure you have a good credit score and that credit providers view you as low risk if you want any chance of being approved for a credit card or  personal loan.

Carmen Williams, director of research and consulting for TransUnion Africa, says lenders are adapting to changing economic conditions and have shifted their strategies to focus on lower-risk customers over the past year.

The latest TransUnion SA industry insights report has found that overall the number of credit cards issued decreased 15% and bank-issued personal loans fell 0.5% year on year.

Yet the percentage of credit cards issued to borrowers increased from 87% to 94% and the share of new bank loans to low-risk borrowers went up from 62% to 67%.

Low-risk borrowers are consumers with a credit score of more than 730, as measured by the TransUnion internal risk score. The report compared the number of new credit cards and personal loans issued in the fourth quarter of 2018 with the fourth quarter of 2017.



Make your money work for you: click to follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

The report also measured delinquency rates (where borrowers are three or more months in arrears with their repayments) and found that fewer credit-card holders were delinquent but more home-loan borrowers, vehicle-loan customers and bank personal-loan holders were delinquent over the measurement period.

“This increase in missed payments could be an indication that economic challenges have taken their toll on consumers and may have compromised their ability to meet financial obligations,” Williams says.

To monitor your credit scores and protect yourself against identity theft, all credit bureaus offer you one free credit report each year. In addition, TransUnion allows you to actively monitor your credit reports on an ongoing basis, as well as protect yourself against ID theft, for a fee (R99 a month).

How to access finance when you are self-employed

Being self-employed, a freelancer or commission earner is a different ball game altogether
Money
3 months ago

Pawning your car is likely to get you the worst financial deal

' I have yet to see a client who has pawned their car and had a successful experience '
Money
3 months ago

Fewer credit agreements yet SA’s consumers still drowning in debt

Statistics indicate that consumers are becoming overindebted more quickly than in previous years
Money
3 months ago

You are poorer, but no need for panic

South Africans’ net wealth decreased in the third quarter of 2018 as they took on more debt and their assets diminished in value
Investing
4 months ago

Popular Articles

Offshore life cover policies can offer a range of advantages to South Africans

Money

Reckless driving may negate your claim

Money

Accessible Satrix Top 40 is SA's preferred index-tracking ETF

Money

Bequeathed assets aren't yours until estate has been wound up

Money

Related Articles

Suspect financial services operators told their days are numbered

Money

Unethical for attorneys to threaten debtors

Money

DINEO TSAMELA: Keep a close eye on your credit score to help you reach your ...

Money

Get out of the credit card debt trap and find a reason to save

Money