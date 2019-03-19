Homeowner scores ‘bitter sweet’ victory after FAIS ombud steps in

When the complainant bought the house in 1997, the transferring attorney acted as agent for the short-term insurer, and the policy was concluded during the bond application.

In 2013, the homeowner built an outdoor pizza oven, which led to a fire at the end of 2014 that burnt the house to the ground. Investigations showed that the oven had been built too close to wooden rafters. The claim was rejected on the grounds that the homeowner did not inform the insurer of the change in risk — the addition of the pizza oven, faulty design and building, and failure to comply with the national building regulations.

The homeowner complained that he had not been aware of the stipulation to inform the insurer of the changes. The insurer said that its agent — the attorneys — had furnished him with the full terms of the policy and that this was sufficient disclosure. That the insurer relied on a third party to send the terms and conditions demonstrated the insurer’s failure in duty of care responsibilities, according to the ombud.

In its statement outlining the dispute, the ombud’s office wrote: “If we were to accept the respondent’s response, then it still had a duty to have complied with the provisions of the General Code of Conduct for Authorised Financial Services Providers (FSPs) and Representatives and to have provided concise details of any and all material terms of the contract, specifically dealing with any exclusions, limitations on cover or instances in which cover will not be provided.

“The mere provision of policy documents and policy schedules subsequent to the rendering of a financial service does not negate the FSP’s responsibility to make disclosures with regards to exclusions.”

The insurer also argued that because the policy was taken out in 1997, before the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act came into force in 2004, it was not tied to the obligations stipulated. The ombud’s office rejected this, saying the point of the act is to ensure that insurers disclose exclusions, and the fact that policies are annually renewable means there is ample opportunity to do so, but there was no record of this.

Warning: do not conduct business with Model Insurance

In a separate determination, the FAIS ombud ruled against Model Insurance Company, compelling it to pay R97,776 to a complainant whose car insurance claim was rejected unlawfully.

This is not the first time Model Insurance has made headlines.

In March 2012, the SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra) urged members not to release repaired vehicles authorised by Model Insurance until the company had made payment. This followed accusations that the owner of Model Insurance, Pieter de Wet, charged premiums but that these were allegedly not going towards any insurance.