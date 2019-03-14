Avoid the payday blues: know your net from your cost-to-company

Your total CTC package will also include amounts that are deducted for pay-as-you-earn tax (PAYE); what you are paid when you are on leave; and may include amounts allocated to an annual bonus, André Lindeque, consultant at wealth and financial advisory firm GTC, says.

Christine Marincowitz, a spokesperson and head of investor relations at financial services company Ecsponent, says that while you must know what you are getting in your pocket at the end of the month before accepting a job, understanding your total CTC before you accept a new job is just as important. “Don’t just be swayed by the bottom line number, as you might be cheating yourself by choosing short-term gains over long-term benefits,” she says.

For example, if company A offers a net monthly salary, after tax, of R20,991 and company B R20,683, then company A will give you about R300 a month more in your pocket. However, if company A offers no benefits the offer translates into a CTC of about R300,000 a year.

Company B on the other hand, contributes 10% of the basic earnings to a retirement fund, which is tax deductible. “So, while you are receiving a few hundred rand less in your pocket, this offer’s CTC is moer than R313,000 a year, or more than R1,000 per month higher than the offer from company A.”

This means you are contributing more than R2,300 a month to a retirement fund and paying almost R1,000 less in tax each month. After 20 or 30 years, the retirement fund contribution can grow to an attractive investment by retirement.

The experts all agree that the best way to understand your CTC offer and the deductions before you accept an offer is to ask the company HR representative for a mock payslip that shows the benefits, contributions and net pay.

Lindeque says it is as important to understand what is not included in your salary package as it is to understand what is included.