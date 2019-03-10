Pension funds buy time on new rules

Prinsloo said Alexander Forbes, the biggest administrator of pension funds in SA, was working closely with the FSCA and funds to ensure successful implementation.

Prinsloo said that, once fully implemented, the default regulations would ensure that members had carefully considered and cost-effective options when leaving a fund, retiring or selecting an investment strategy.

He said it was possible that, for many funds, broad compliance was feasible except for one line item in the regulations that they were having difficulty addressing.

"In these cases, funds should have applied for exemption from that aspect, not necessarily from the regulations in totality."

Graham Damant, a partner in Bowmans' Employment and Benefits Practice, told the pension lawyers conference that the regulations were to be welcomed and, if properly applied, would result in better solutions for retirement-fund members.

However, a session he hosted at the conference highlighted various challenges the default regulations present for funds, trustees and administrators, such as the verification requirements for paid-up certificates that need to be issued when a member leaves a fund.

A paid-up certificate shows you the value of your savings when you stop contributing towards the fund. In essence it is the proof of what you have contributed and what is available in the fund.

Prinsloo agrees, citing the same requirement as "potentially onerous" due to the high administration costs required to produce these certificates.

Funds need employers or members to provide all the information so that the certificates can be appropriately completed within the timeframes.

Johan Gouws, head of institutional consulting at Sasfin Wealth, says regulations 37, 38 and 39 of the Pension Funds Act require that the default investment options, along with all the fees and charges, be "simple to understand, reasonable, transparent and competitive, considering the nature of the portfolios".

He adds that when choosing investments, the trustees are obliged to consider both active and passive or index-tracking investment strategies, and the default portfolios and investment strategies will need to be reviewed by your fund on an ongoing basis.

If you do not like the investment options chosen by your trustees, you can opt out of the default and make your own choice.

One of the main reasons for implementing the regulations is so that trustees can negotiate investment and pension options at better rates than those available to an individual purchasing a pension in their personal capacity.

But Essop told the pension lawyer's conference he did not think trustees were making full use of economies of scale and the bargaining power retirement funds have as a result of their size.

Petri Greeff, the head of investment advisory and administration at RisCura, agrees the regulations are positive but says they do present some challenges.

He says the changes force trustees of pension funds to take a "cradle to grave" approach, ensuring that there is a safety net for you throughout your journey to retirement.

"Ultimately, they want to provide a safe journey for members until the end. Too many members aren't retiring with enough money to be able to afford what they deserve in retirement," he says.

The default investment strategy should be designed to ensure you have a good chance of retiring with an income that represents an acceptable percentage of your pre-retirement income and investments - especially towards the end of your retirement.