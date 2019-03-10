Don’t fear the bear and capitulate now, asset managers warn

Disappointing returns from South African shares and a huge fall in listed equity have resulted in even diversified investments such as multi-asset funds delivering negative real five-year rolling returns for the first time in 20 years.

Amid tales of corruption, political turmoil and expectations of muted economic growth globally, the question on almost every investor's mind is whether this time is really different — and should you switch to better-performing cash investments?

But many asset managers say the biggest risk now is that you capitulate and switch out of your investments. All indications are that "this is the darkest hour before the dawn", as Investec sales manager Paul Hutchinson puts it.

Releasing the unit trust industry statistics last month, Association for Savings and Investment SA board member and MD at Investec Asset Management Thabo Khojane says never in his 20 years in the industry has he seen rolling five-year returns that were negative in real terms.

But Investec's star multi-asset portfolio manager, Clyde Rossouw, says that after a number of years of muted returns, now is the time to sow the seeds of future returns from growth assets.

Hutchinson says that though some investment risks remain, local and global markets are now more reasonably priced and your future returns depend on what you pay into them. Managers who moved some money into cash are now buying back into equities.

Greg Hopkins, chief investment officer at PSG Asset Management, says the past five years have been hard for investors — and investor fatigue is creeping in.

"Our government finances are deteriorating on a daily basis and on the ground it is tough. We are in the middle of company reporting season and Shoprite, for instance, recently released a set of results that has been described as the worst in living memory, which is regarded as 40 years," he says.

However, the biggest risk for investors is not what will happen in the elections in a few months' time, or what will happen in the local or global economy.

The biggest risk facing investors at the moment is investor capitulation, says Hopkins.