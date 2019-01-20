Regulator talks to Absa about bank fraud complaints

In his report to the FSCA, Heyink, acting for 29 Absa customers referred to him by a digital forensic expert and a computer scientist, claimed that the bank had "improperly" held clients liable for losses resulting from online banking fraud and called on the regulator to investigate Absa and the ombud for banking services.

But Da Silva told Money this week that the FSCA is in an "interim position", without legislation in place yet to regulate the conduct of banks - the Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill was published in December for comment. "We don't want to wait for that to take action on their conduct, so we've drafted a set of conduct standards which will be published for comment before the end of March and will hopefully be in force before the middle of the year."

On the question of the conduct of the banking ombudsman, Da Silva said the Twin Peaks regulatory model envisages a stronger ombud system, with a chief ombud to look at the independence, governance and decisions made by both statutory and voluntary/industry ombuds.

In October last year, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre released statistics on digital banking crime for the first time, showing that the number of incidents of online fraud had increased by 64% between 2017 and August 2018.

The conduct Heyink reported to the FSCA relates to Absa holding clients responsible for losses when the bank had allegedly:

• No evidence of negligence on the part of its clients;

• Applied incorrect interpretation of the law relating to the client's assumption of risk;

• Failed to comply with applicable consumer protection legislation; and

• Failed in its duty of care to its customers.

Heyink and the digital experts quoted in the submission also question whether the security measures taken by Absa were appropriate.

Absa, which would not be drawn on the meeting with the FSCA, also declined to respond to these specific allegations.

Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, head of fraud strategy at retail and business banking at Absa, said internet fraud is of "huge concern" to Absa. "It has an adverse impact on the much-needed relationship of trust between Absa and its customers. For this reason, it is entirely in our interest to ensure not only that world-class security measures are in place, but that when fraud is committed, those responsible are apprehended and made to account. And expeditiously so.

"That's why Absa takes every possible precaution to safeguard our customers' money and co-operates closely with the SAPS and industry fraud-prevention bodies such as Sabric [South African Banking Risk Information Centre].

"However, we are unfortunately constrained in instances where the customer would have caused vulnerability by divulging their confidential banking details to third parties, very often without intending to do so. Regrettably, this weakness impacts the entire industry, not only Absa.

"Although Absa is ordinarily not liable for the frauds perpetrated on its customers by third parties in the strict legal sense, it recognises that these crimes have a significant personal impact on the victim and for this reason will come to their financial assistance," Van Rensburg said.