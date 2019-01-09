Quit smoking to save your life and (big) money

Assuming this person had gone with Insurer B, Elcock highlights that his premium will be R284 a month more, or just under R3,500 more, in the first year. “Let’s assume he pays his premiums until age 75 then dies, and assume premiums go up by 5% every year. The total extra amount he will have paid is just over R300,000. And now assume it wasn’t R2m cover, but R10m cover: you can easily end up paying millions extra for being a smoker.”

It is important to note that one typically cannot change your status from smoker to non-smoker, meaning you are locked in with set premiums.

“Insurers, however, do vary in this regard, so it’s always best to ask whether it is possible to change to non-smoker status on quitting or, alternatively, look at switching to a new policy altogether,” he says.

Quit for good

It would be foolish to think you could trick your life assurer. Stopping for a week, a month of even three months is irrelevant. You would need to have stopped smoking for at least a year to be considered a non-smoker for underwriting purposes. It is always advisable to speak to your broker and get an understanding of all the permutations.

South Africans received a collective lesson in non-disclosure and honesty and transparency when providing information during the underwriting process when the Nathan Ganas saga unfolded with Momentum. Quit for real, make the lifestyle change. Be honest and be healthy.

Insurance companies can and do test for smoking. Tests conducted return cotinine levels: cotinine is present in nicotine. Obviously tests are designed to take into account passive smoke but the presence of the chemical indicates a smoker — and there is no such thing as casual smoker. You either smoke or you don’t and your premiums are affected accordingly.

Life assurers rejected R1.13bn worth of “fraudulent and dishonest claims” in 2017, with dishonest death claims more than doubling in value from 2016, according to the industry body representing insurers in SA. Fraud seldom pays and is always unethical. It’s far less risky to quit smoking than to pretend you have.

So decide to quit. Stick to your decision. Save the money you would have spent on cigarettes, and after a year of not smoking speak to your life assurer and look at your options for saving on your premiums.

This is one new year’s resolution that will not only benefit your health, but also your bank account. Now, let’s start planning that cruise to Hawaii.