Life insurers report big spike in fraudulent death claims

Herman said that while life insurers are often criticised for trying to find reasons not to pay, the numbers clearly show a different picture. Efforts to uproot fraud and dishonesty are to protect the integrity of the savings of honest policyholders, he said.

“The reality is that as the custodians of a significant portion of SA’s savings pool, life insurers are obliged to protect the integrity of this pool and the interests of honest policyholders by preventing fraud and dishonesty.

“If we left fraud and dishonesty to spiral out of control, honest policyholders would end up footing the bill through higher premiums driven by untenable claims rates.”

Herman named and shamed the provinces that were the “most dishonest”. According to Herman, 31% of all fraudulent and dishonest claims were detected in KwaZulu-Natal, followed by the Eastern Cape (22.3%) and Gauteng (20.5%).

The Western Cape accounted for 6.7% of the claims declined due to fraud, the Free State saw 5.1% fraudulent claims rejected, and other provinces were responsible for 5% or less claims declined due to fraud.