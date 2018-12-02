Understand the rules governing prescribed minimum benefits

The South African Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF), which represents several specialist doctor groups, said while there are specific problems with the PMB claims at these schemes, its members found 21,000 examples in one week from all schemes of PMB claims that were either not paid, short paid or paid from members' savings accounts in contravention of the Medical Schemes Act.

SAPPF consultant Johann Serfontein says even if half of the claims were submitted incorrectly or were justifiably disallowed by the scheme's rules, it is still a major issue.

In response, schemes say they do comply with PMB legislation, but that interpretation of PMBs is difficult and they try to contain costs to ensure cover is not abused and spent only on those who need it.

Schemes contract with designated service providers (DSPs) that you must use to enjoy full cover for PMBs. Schemes have an obligation to inform you of your DSPs.

Schemes are, however, entitled to draw up treatment protocols, including formularies (or lists of cost-effective medicines) for PMB conditions as long as the standards of care are not lower than those in public health-care facilities.

Dr Adri Kok, president of the Faculty of Consulting Physicians of SA, says your doctor should help you identify your condition as a PMB, but that you need to check if your scheme has a DSP and the treatment it will fund. It is your broker's responsibility to inform you of your scheme option's benefits, says Serfontein.

Without help, it can be a long and costly battle, as the father of a child who was diagnosed with lupus at the age of eight has discovered. Despite lupus being a PMB, his daughter's illness and claim rejections depleted his savings, cost him R54,000 in one year and brought him to the brink of a breakdown, the Discovery Health Medical Scheme member said.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks joints and vital organs such as the kidneys, lungs, brain and heart.

Discovery's PMB benefits for lupus include four consultations with specialists and a limited number of blood tests a year. The scheme only covers the cost in full of specialists on its specialist list.

The paediatrician and clinical haematologist in Durban who treated the child were not on the scheme's list, but there was no such specialist on its list in that city, the member said.

Medical Schemes Act regulations oblige schemes to pay in full for alternative providers if there is no provider within a reasonable distance, or if the provider is not able to treat you within a reasonable timeframe.

Dr Nozipho Sangweni, the principal officer of Discovery Health Medical Scheme, couldn't comment on the case as the member was unwilling to supply his membership number. She says if there is indeed no appropriate specialist in Durban on the scheme's list it will fund the specialist used in full.

Regular blood tests and consultations with other specialists to treat damage to the child's kidneys and eyes quickly exhausted the Discovery member's PMB benefits.

The child's doctor motivated for additional benefits provided for in the PMB regulations under the Medical Schemes Act for conditions that require alternative treatment or care beyond the standard benefits. The additional benefits were denied due to a lack of clinical information.

Sangweni says the scheme's treatment protocols and baskets of care are designed to cover about 80% of cases where the relevant disease is stable. If members need more than the basket of care, a "rigorous" clinical appeals process is available for members and their treating doctors to motivate for additional benefits.

Discovery Health told the member that the diagnostic codes the doctor put on his daughter's PMB claims were incorrect.

The PMB code of conduct obliges schemes to identify a PMB claim on diagnostic code, where possible. However, to confirm a PMB claim, schemes may need further information about the severity of the condition, other conditions you have, your age and your pathology or radiology results or how you have responded to treatment.