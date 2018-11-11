From bells and whistles to just the basics

This year’s Bank Charges Report by the Solidarity Research Institute, its ninth report, may give you a sense of déjà vu.

The themes, if not the results, have remained the same for the past four years: competition among banks for consumers in the low-income segment of the market, thanks to Capitec, which is generally the cheapest option for a large segment of the population; the continued demise of pay-as-you-use options on accounts aimed at consumers in the middle-income market; and the value derived from belonging to a loyalty programme offered by a bank, which could offset some of the costs of transactional banking.

Until 2015, the report was very much a Capitec story, with the newbie a clear front-runner based on fees alone. That was before FNB and Absa began snapping at Capitec’s heels, with their Easy and Transact accounts, respectively. Standard Bank’s Access account on the pay-as-you-transact option was not far behind.

This year, for the first time, an outsider — Old Mutual Bank — beat Capitec on fees alone in the category for low-income earners. But when the interest paid by Capitec on its Global One account is taken into consideration, it is still the cheapest account.

This year’s report says that “in general, Capitec remains the cheapest account for anyone who keeps an average balance of only a couple of hundred rands in their account … That said, Absa’s Transact and Old Mutual’s Money accounts are also compelling propositions. A client with a very low income who rarely, if ever, holds funds in his or her account would be able to bank more cheaply at Old Mutual or Absa [than at Capitec].”

Middle-income earners can also make “significant savings” on bank charges by banking with Capitec. The bank’s only real limitation is the lack of a rewards programme, the report notes.

“For someone with a middle-class income who prefers a rewards programme, FNB would be the cheapest account in this profile, with access to eBucks.”