Don’t panic when markets crash — just grin and bare the bear

The Citigroup Global Economic Surprise Index, which measures how often data comes in better or worse than expected, has been in negative territory since April, its longest negative stretch in four years.

Slowdown in China: The Chinese economy has been slowing since 2014, as the government tries to engineer a soft landing after a long, construction-driven, debt-fuelled period of growth. However, that may not be possible. The third-quarter GDP growth rate came in at 6.5%, below expectations and marking the slowest reading since 2009.

Together with the impact of the US trade tariffs, an equity market that is down more than 20% in 2018 and China’s currency, the renminbi, depreciating more than 10% relative to the US dollar, sentiment is weak.

Turmoil in Italy: The populist coalition governing the eurozone’s third-largest economy is challenging the powers of the EU by refusing to comply with budgetary limits imposed on all members in order to fund social spending.

Italy is the eurozone’s most indebted member. As credit-rating agencies rattle their sabres, Italian bond prices have been falling, posing a threat to Italy’s banks, which are one of the biggest holders of Italy’s sovereign debt. Analysts estimate that a 4% yield on the 10-year bond is a threshold level above which Italy’s debt will become unsustainable from a fiscal perspective. It is currently trading at about 3.6%.

This comes at a time when Poland and Hungary are already straining the cords that bind the EU together.

Brexit: Despite many headlines, political speeches and promises, there is no sign of a deal in Britain’s negotiations to exit the EU. This is adding to the uncertainty. At this late stage, the UK will either crash out of the EU with no deal, or a transition period will be renegotiated until the next general elections

Rising oil prices: The implosion of Venezuela and the withdrawal of the US from the nuclear treaty with Iran have seen the oil price rise sharply to more than $80 a barrel, bringing with it a sharper acceleration in global inflation.

US corporate earnings: US corporate earnings for the third quarter have been disappointing despite a healthy economy. Cracks are starting to appear on the back of rising wage costs, interest bills and materials prices. Moreover, the impact of the 2018 tax cuts will make this year’s results hard to beat in 2019. The narrative of the US equity market having reached its peak is growing louder.

This concern is further fed by the third-quarter results of 3M and Caterpillar, two US industrial bellwethers, as well as technology companies, led by Amazon. All have cut their earnings forecasts for 2019.

Trade wars: Though the US has reached a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta), it remains at loggerheads with China, slapping $250bn of tariffs on Chinese goods and demanding sweeping changes to China’s economic policies.

If there is no progress in negotiations, the US is expected to introduce a further $200bn worth of tariffs, effectively sanctioning all Chinese imports. This will impact both economies, and a secondary impact would be felt by many European companies.

Rising interest rates: Investors remain concerned about the impact of rising interest rates on both fixed-income and equity markets. The US Federal Reserve is expected to lift rates in December for the fourth time this year and is slowly shrinking its balance sheet.

The European Central Bank plans to end its own bond-buying by the end of 2018, and even the Bank of Japan is cutting back on quantitative easing. The new era of “quantitative tightening” does not bode well for markets in 2019.

Geopolitical risks: In addition to economic developments, there are myriad geopolitical developments at play involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Venezuela, Brazil, Poland, Hungary and several other countries.

The US faces midterm elections on Tuesday, which may affect the dynamics. Most polls indicate that the Democrats will gain control of the House of Representatives, while the Republicans will retain a slim majority in the Senate; this would imperil Republican spending plans. On the other hand, a Republican victory in both houses could lead to another deficit-busting tax cut.

Italy is cosying up to Russia despite EU sanctions on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Crimea.