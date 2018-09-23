Stolen passwords, porn and blackmail for bitcoin: how hackers threaten privacy

The bad grammar and typos are funny, I know, and might indicate the work of an amateur, but the scamster had her password.

My friend ignored the e-mail, describing herself as "way too boring to visit a porn site". But she can't ignore the fact that the only time she used that password was to track her recent application for a British visa.

"The application is made online, on the British consulate's website," she explains. "One is required to enter a large amount of sensitive data, including bank statements, your parents' personal information and dates of your international travel over the past five years. Then you register on the website of an agency, which operates visa application centres on behalf of government authorities, to get feedback."

It was after she registered on this agency's website that she received the "sextortion" e-mail. She knows of two other people who have recently applied for British visas and also got either the same e-mail or an SMS along the same lines.

"I've been quite anxious ever since," she says.

Her fears are valid. All of her personal information has probably found its way onto the dark web, where bank account details sell for up to $110 (R1,630).