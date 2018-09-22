Wide gulf divides decade's best and worst equity funds

The Swix downweights shares that are not freely available in SA - for example, shares available on foreign exchanges for companies listed on more than one exchange. But Naspers shares are freely available, giving it a sizeable representation in the Swix and therefore making it a difficult benchmark for managers to beat.

Over the 10 years to the end of June the Swix returned 11.2% a year, 1.4 percentage points a year ahead of the Alsi.

Only 19 funds - all single-manager ones - beat the Swix return after fees, but almost half the 70 funds, including four multi-managers, outperformed the Alsi, Davison says.

What does this mean for you as an investor? Davison says there are three things investors should note about the returns of the past decade:

Single managers versus multi-managers

Multi-managers' funds and fund of funds have delivered returns in the middle of the range for all funds over the decade, but at lower volatility, Davison says.

Multi-managers and funds of funds returned on average 8.7% a year while single managers delivered 9.6% a year.

It appears multi-managers are not differentiated and this may be partly because they combine underlying managers and average their returns, he says.

But Fatima Vawda, founder and MD and Nadir Thokan, a portfolio manager, at multi-manager 27four, disagree.

They say although multi-managers are few and their equity funds even fewer, there is a significant difference between their best and worst returns.

Vawda says the aim of using a multi-manager is to lower the risks through diversification of manager styles and philosophies, but a multi-manager that chooses the best performing underlying managers should be able to deliver top performance.

Risk does not equate to return

Davison says investors expect higher returns for higher risk, but the equity unit trust with the highest return over the decade is

also the fund with the lowest volatility. The most volatile unit trust, on the other hand, produced a return in line with the average, he says.

However, Thokan says there is no correlation between volatility and returns within the equity funds as volatility isn't an accurate measure of risk in equities as macro-economic themes such as the commodity cycle or rand weakness affect shares.

Over the past decade the shares of a commodity producer would have a higher volatility due to the commodity market cycle and a rand-hedge industrial share (an industrial company earning profits offshore) may have a low volatility driven by weakness in the rand.

Same style does not mean similar returns

The actuaries found that managers with similar investment philosophies did not produce similar returns over time.

Vawda agrees there are good and bad managers who follow the same investment style.