When your medical savings are spent

You should consider your previous out-of-hospital expenses when you work out whether the amount you will set aside in an MSA - which is included in your monthly contribution to the scheme - is sufficient, he says.

Take a look at what you spent on day-to-day medical expenses over the past three years and get an average annual figure, then compare it to what you contribute to your MSA.

"You could consider buying up to a higher option that might have more savings, or even a plan with an above-threshold benefit, but you have to consider whether it is worth it," he says. If you're on a more comprehensive option with an above-threshold benefit, when you exhaust your savings you enter what is known as a self-payment gap, where you pay some claims up to a limit.

After that, your claims are again paid by the scheme as what are known as above-threshold benefits.

"In many cases, it's not worth it to move to a higher option as what you might pay for a higher plan, and a possible self-payment gap, is quite high. A knowledgeable health-care adviser or broker should be able to guide you on this," he says.

As an example, take a member who is a paying a contribution of about R3,000 a month, R600 of which is going into an MSA, making the annual amount available for day-to-day health-care expenses around R7,000.

This used to be more than enough, until the member added one child dependant, whose savings-account contributions were low but whose winter flu and chest infections were numerous. This, together with the usual day-to-day expenses, resulted in the member exhausting her MSA by mid-year.

The member could upgrade to a comprehensive option to get far more medical savings (about R9,000 for the year), but this would cost her just short of an extra R2,000 a month.