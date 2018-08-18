Unpaid claims for those medical emergencies create more trauma

These cases show that, despite medical emergencies being covered by the prescribed minimum benefits (PMB), views differ on what constitutes an emergency.

David Green, divisional head of health at Med ClaimAssist, a division of Constantia Insurance Company, says schemes are not paying many of the emergency claims they should. He says of the 4,109 claims submitted to the insurer since March, close to 240 were for medical emergencies.

His data shows that the claims totalled R4.8m but schemes failed to pay some R2.7m.

The worst offenders, he says, are Medshield Medical Aid Scheme and four Discovery Health-administered restricted schemes: LA Health Medical Scheme, Quantum Medical Aid Society, Bankmed and TFG Medical Aid Scheme.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme, the country's largest open scheme, was also cited by Green for failing to pay more than 60% of what it should have in claims for emergencies that came to Med ClaimAssist.

However, Discovery's principal officer, Nozipho Sangweni, says Green's comments are based on a very small sample of claims, of which only 130 related to the open scheme. In some cases, she says, whether the situation was truly an emergency might be disputed, or Med ClaimAssist might believe some claims were PMB emergencies when they were not. Discovery has not been able to check the claims submitted to Med ClaimAssist, she says.

Sangweni says the scheme paid R26bn in PMB claims in 2017, representing 93c out of every R1 of PMB claims.

Unpaid claims mainly related to cases where members had not used the designated provider, providers charged more than agreed rates, chronic medicine limits applied, the treatment was beyond the PMB level or the claim was incomplete or had incorrect information.

Eight years ago medical schemes got together and agreed that if you, as a scheme member, visited the emergency rooms in the middle of the night because, say, your young adult child had rolled his car and needed some scans to prove he really only had a few bruises, if you mistook your elderly aunt's panic attack for a heart attack, or your toddler's virus resulted in a dangerous temperature spike in the middle of the night, the treatment should be covered until such time as the medical professionals informed you there was no emergency.