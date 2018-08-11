Save three times your salary for a rainy day

Most people have most of their savings in a retirement fund, but they can't access those savings even in an emergency.

Ideally, you should have your own savings set aside for emergencies - three times your monthly salary, financial advisers recommend - but more than 30% of South Africans don't have any emergency savings, according to the latest Old Mutual Savings Monitor.

And as South Africans are underinsured to the tune of trillions of rands and do not have much in the way of accessible savings, many of us are "one unfortunate incident away from poverty", independent actuary Rob Rusconi said at a recent Alexander Forbes presentation to trustees. Even those with good jobs have "enormous potential to fail".

For emergency cash, retirement fund members often borrow - incurring costly interest - turn to friends and family or, in dire cases, resign a job to cash in their pension or provident fund savings, according to last year's Sanlam Benchmark Survey of retirement fund members.

Now Alexander Forbes, SA's largest retirement fund administrator, has devised a model that it believes could stop members from taking drastic steps that ruin their finances. And one large employer in the retail and wholesale sector is trying it out.

In its latest Benefits Barometer, Alexander Forbes says the employer and its employees were contributing 14% of their salaries to the employer-sponsored fund. The administrator suggested reducing the retirement fund contributions to 10% and diverting 4% to emergency savings.

At a savings rate of 4% of salary, an employee earning R7,000 a month would save R10,800, or 1.5 times their monthly salary, by the end of the third year and R20,000, or close to three times their monthly salary, by the end of the fifth year. This is assuming no withdrawals and that the savings grow at about 9% a year.

Alexander Forbes then tested what withdrawals these savings could sustain and how employees could still ensure that their retirement savings delivered a reasonable percentage of their final salary as an income.

Michael Prinsloo, head of employee benefits consulting strategy at Alexander Forbes, said that to provide for these savings members would have to increase their contributions to the fund by two percentage points to 16% and then 18% as they got older, reaching a combined employer and employee contribution to the fund of 20% at age 50 and maintaining this until retirement at age 60.

Increases in contributions could be timed with salary increases to minimise the impact on take-home pay, and members - such as those who have their own emergency savings or those who need to make higher contributions to their retirement savings - can opt out of contributing to the emergency fund.

Viresh Maharaj, CEO of Sanlam Employee Benefits, said the model Alexander Forbes has proposed sounded good in principle as long as you stayed invested and saved for retirement at the predetermined higher contribution rates.