Liberty is actively tracing an estimated 3‚000 members of the funds its administration business erroneously closed as it needs to pay some R100m to them.

The company announced at its interim results presentation last week that it had deregistered 130 pension and provident funds that it believed were dormant‚ but which still had assets owed to members.

In March it successfully applied to the Pretoria High Court to set aside the Registrar of Pension Funds’ decision to close 24 of these funds. The matter was unopposed.

The retirement fund administrator is now in the process of recommending trustees and getting the registrar to use his powers under the Pension Funds Act to appoint them to run the funds while the assets are distributed to the rightful members‚ Tiaan Kotze‚ the CEO of Liberty Corporate‚ said.

Kotze says in the meantime Liberty has started tracing the affected members and paying the benefits to them‚ with the company taking the risk that the trustees may not approve the payments.

He says once Liberty has all the information it needs it will have to approach a court again to open the other 105 funds unless the Financial Sector Conduct Authority can assist the company in finding an alternative way to pay the benefits to the members.