If you want true wealth, be a global investor

Older employed people do not spend in the same way as younger people do, he explains. An economy is way better off employing a 35-year-old than a 70-year-old because younger people spend their salaries on new houses and cars and engage aggressively with the economy, which boosts economic growth. A 70-year-old worries about the cost of parking at the shopping centre, he says.

But older people do also need healthcare, and this is already the best-performing industry in the US, Lings says.

Longer term, there may be good investment opportunities in emerging markets, such as sub-Saharan Africa and India, that are able to unlock the "demographic dividend" that comes with a younger population, Lings says.

He warns that investors should be wary of governments that have built up substantial debt over the past 10 years.

Alex Lyle, head of global asset allocation at Columbia Threadneedle, expects reasonable and synchronised growth from all major regions in 2018 and forecasts a healthy growth in company profits in the current year. But there are many risks to offshore investments, including Brexit, protectionism, Italian politics, China and North Korea.

Lyle says within equities, Columbia Threadneedle has a preference for Japanese shares.

Company profits in Japan continue to surprise on the upside and despite strong performance over a number of years, Japanese

equities have become cheaper relative to their global counterparts. However, the political situation in Japan needs to be monitored, he adds.

Lyle says Columbia Threadneedle is still finding high-quality global companies in the US and in China.

But while managers focused on offshore markets may take note of these big trends that can benefit companies, they often focus much more narrowly on the specifics of an individual business.

Andrew Wheatley-Hubbard, a portfolio manager at BlackRock, says behind every stock is a company. Investors should focus on the fundamentals of the companies to determine which are best able to deliver good returns, he says.

One global company BlackRock likes is DHL, which has an irreplaceable network and is set to benefit from the growth of

e-commerce.

Brocklebank says stocks in which Orbis held significant positions at the end of last quarter included Mitsubishi and Facebook.

Mitsubishi, the Japanese company with an array of businesses from coal to convenience stores, is a good business trading at a highly attractive price given Orbis's long-term investment horizon, Brocklebank says.

While Facebook is obviously not without risk, Orbis believes the world's leading social networking website, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, seems well positioned to grow profits faster than the market over the next five years, as it develops ways of earning money from advertising on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Nick Kirrage, a portfolio manager at global asset manager Schroders, says Schroders likes banks that are trading at cheap valuations relative to their history and are better prepared for downturns. They have tangible assets on balance sheets and have cleaned up their governance, he says.