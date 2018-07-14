Plans to stop financial advisers 'double-dipping'

Relationships between investment managers, advisers and platforms leave you open to being given conflicted advice and paying fees that do not match the services you enjoy.

They have also left the new financial services regulator scratching its head over how to define and regulate investment managers and investment advisers, to determine if they are independent and if they are charging for a service that adds value to your investment.

A dense Retail Distribution Review discussion document released recently by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (formerly the Financial Services Board) gives an eye-glazing summary of the issues that bedevil the investment industry.

In its first set of proposals, released in 2014, the FSB proposed banning financial advisers from managing so-called white-label unit trust funds. Also known as "third party" funds, these are funds whose managers do not have their own collective investment scheme licences and make use of another unit trust fund company's licence. The idea was to allow start-up fund managers who did not yet have the resources to set up on their own licence, with their own administration, to rent licences from established managers.

But financial advisers took to renting out licences to set up white-label fund of funds - funds that invest in other unit trust funds. Advisers essentially set up multi-managed funds to invest across asset classes in a mix designed to match their investors' risk needs and tolerance; for example, low-risk, low-return conservative funds or higher risk, higher return aggressive funds.

But these funds, known as broker funds, let advisers collect an advice fee to steer their clients into funds they manage and for which they charge an investment fee. This practice is known as double-dipping.

The managers who rent their licences have full legal responsibility for the third-party funds, may only allow qualified managers with the relevant Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act licence to manage the funds - and, since 2011, have been obliged to co-brand white-label funds with their name and that of the broker or new manager managing the fund.

They are also obliged to enter into agreements with the broker or fund manager setting out any conflicts of interest and how these will be managed.

But this didn't allay the FSB's concerns about abuse. Its proposed ban on brokers setting up white-label funds elicited much response, uncovering for the FSCA a host of other practices from which it thinks we need to be protected.

Many South African financial advisers now delegate the selection and management of your investments to discretionary investment managers (or discretionary fund managers). These managers run what are known as model portfolios on investment platforms for advisers' clients.

As an investor, you pay these managers a fee, typically offset by a discounted fee from the asset manager, who gets a bulked investment from the discretionary investment manager. But it is difficult to measure the value these discretionary managers add for that fee, or how qualified they are.

And what happens if the investment adviser and discretionary fund manager are the same entity or in the same group? Vertical integration is the buzz word for investment advisers in a financial services company who advise you to invest in a model portfolio put together by a discretionary fund manager in the same group, using underlying unit trust funds from the group's asset manager and accessing the funds on the group's investment platform.