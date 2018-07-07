Don't let free Wi-Fi lull you into a false sense of security

Banks offer their clients the option of receiving an authentication SMS for logins into their bank accounts and PINs sent via SMS for loading a new beneficiary in order to make a payment.

If you do have such measures on your bank account, Myburgh says, fraudsters may attempt a cellphone SIM card swap to gain access to the SMS verifications and PINs. If they succeed you will not receive any messages as they go to another number set up by the criminals.

Once the fraudster has your bank account details, they log into your account, register a beneficiary and transfer money into an account set up at a bank using false details or 'rent' a bank customer's account. The cash is then withdrawn from that false or rented bank account at an ATM, he says.

According to Myburgh, while some criminals target large organisations to go after the big money and spend time and money researching the business to find opportunities in a targeted attack, the average salary earner and pensioner are at risk, too.

Myburgh says his business is aware of cases where the amounts stolen from individuals were as low as R500.

And if you think you don't have enough money in your account for most of the month, criminals review your history and lie in wait for your salary to appear in your account, when they swoop in, he says.

Typically, it takes 28 days from the time a fraudster compromises an account to the point they transfer money out, he says.

In this time, they watch your transactions, set up a beneficiary, possibly apply for online credit (such as an overdraft), raise account payment limits and check whether you have a home loan facility linked to your current account, he says.

Once you have taken steps to ensure your Wi-Fi connection is secure, you still need to practise safe browsing on the internet.

Checking on a website's security certificates can help, but to truly understand what you're doing requires security expertise most users don't have, White says.

A digital certificate is an electronic "passport" that allows a person, computer or organisation to exchange information securely over the internet using the public key infrastructure provided by a trusted, designated authority and made available to everyone through a publicly accessible repository or directory.

Instead, as an internet user, you should be on the lookout for certificate errors (see "How to safeguard yourself" alongside), which browser creators have put a lot of effort into over the last few years.

Green agrees, saying that checking on a website certificate will reduce your chances of being intercepted, but it will not guarantee that your connection is secure.

For sensitive activities such as internet banking, Green's preference is to avoid using public Wi-Fi hotspots altogether or use a Mi-Fi device (a portable router that has its own SIM card) to provide your own portable hotspot connected directly to the cellular network for more sensitive transactions.

But even using your own Wi-Fi router in your home or office, which has been properly set up with a password, could be vulnerable, according to Kalyani Pillay, CEO of the South African Banking Risk Information Centre. She says an attack on the Wi-Fi-protected access protocol that secures Wi-Fi connections was discovered in 2016.