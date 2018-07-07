Body blow to group disability benefits

Many employers and retirement fund trustees are reducing disability benefits on employee benefit schemes, leaving you potentially underinsured or faced with taking out often more expensive additional cover in your own name.

The changes employees face now are largely a result of a sharp increase in claims resulting from the economic downturn that began in 2016.

Statistics prepared by True South Actuaries for the Association of Savings & Investment South Africa show an increase of more than 32% in claims on group life and disability policies for the year to June last year.

Peter Temple, the regional director for the UK, Ireland and South Africa for reinsurer Gen Re, says after the increase in 2016, claims across life assurers stabilised last year but at a higher level that has continued into this year.

Temple, basing his view on claims data for all major life assurers and some smaller players, says many large assurers have in recent financial statements noted losses on group disability policies.

All the assurers have or are in the process of increasing their premiums for disability cover, particularly those that provide a monthly income benefit, where premium increases have been between 30% and 40%, he says.

Jack van Zyl, a senior medical adviser at Sanlam Employee Benefits, describes these high increases as "a calamity" that could have repercussions for you if you fall ill or are disabled.

Karen Louw, Old Mutual's head of group assurance product development, says some group income-protection premium increases have been as high as 50%, but, on average, the increases in premiums since 2016 have ranged between 25% and 40%.