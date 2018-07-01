Medical scheme brokers’ advice and services should be better valued

Medical scheme members whose schemes pay medical scheme brokers that don’t contact them from one year to another — and the minister believes it is at least two thirds of members — should welcome this proposal. It is also in line with the proposals in the retail distribution review that looks to make payments to advisers and product providers in the insurance and investment industries more transparent.

More than a decade ago, the CMS issued a discussion document proposing that schemes stop paying commission to brokers and that members who want to use brokers do so at their own cost. However, Dr Sipho Kabane, the acting registrar of medical schemes, says the proposed changes are not intended to take payments to brokers outside the scheme. Although the bill does propose that the amount paid to a broker must be displayed in a scheme’s contribution table, it will not be cheaper for client to not use a broker.

Currently, members and employers who subsidise contributions rely on good medical scheme brokers to not only identify schemes that are financially viable, but to undertake the hard work of comparing benefits between schemes and options. But if benefit options are simplified, the role of brokers may change.

Standardised benefits

Shivani Ranchod, actuary and CEO at consultants Percept, says it is currently almost impossible for members to compare scheme options as their benefits, treatment protocols and formularies all differ. The CMS is, however, considering ways to standardise medical scheme benefit options, which will make it easier for consumers to compare schemes.

Ranchod says experience in other countries has shown that when benefits are standardised, schemes compete on service and price rather than benefits and it is easier for consumers to compare these attributes.

Kabane says if the minister wants to abolish payments to brokers, he is happy for the savings to be passed on to members, but the council would have to strengthen its efforts to educate members and would require increased capacity to do so.