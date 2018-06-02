ROB COOPER: Calculating your refund for business mileage just got easier

Welcome changes have been made to the travel reimbursement taxation rules from March.

The new rules are simpler and more logical than before, resulting in a travel compensation option that has significant advantages over travel allowances and company cars.

Generally, as an employee, if you incur your employer's business expense, your employer will reimburse you.

And usually a reimbursement is not regarded as remuneration (an amount paid for services rendered) and has no tax impact on you as an employee. Tax legislation, however, treats a portion of a travel reimbursement differently as it is regarded as remuneration.

Travel reimbursement is what you receive for kilometres travelled for business purposes. The amount must be calculated by multiplying the kilometres you, as an employee, have travelled, by a rate per kilometre set by your employer.

The portion of your travel reimbursement that is regarded as remuneration is used to calculate the pay-as-you-earn tax withheld from you as an employee, the 1% skills development levy payable by your employer, and the 1% Unemployment Insurance Fund contribution payable by you and your employer.

As it is difficult to determine the actual cost per kilometre without an accurate record of every expense, the minister of finance regularly prescribes a rate per kilometre - the "prescribed rate" - that employers can use for travel reimbursements.

The other option is to use the rate per kilometre in the "cost scale" table provided by SARS. SARS uses this cost rate per kilometre to assess your tax at the end of the tax year.

Employers can use any rate per kilometre that they wish, but whatever rate is used, there will be a tax consequence. Using the prescribed rate per kilometre has a number of benefits.

Until March 1 this year, tax legislation prescribed that 80% (or 20% if your business kilometres were more than 80% of the total kilometres travelled) of the travel reimbursement value must be regarded as remuneration. In other words, part of your travel reimbursement would always be treated as remuneration and that portion would be illogically based solely on the business kilometres you travelled.