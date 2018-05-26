You need to defend against hacking - there's an app for that

"Far too many people use the same password across sites. There's no reason to do that if you use a password manager."

Password managers are apps that remember all of your usernames and passwords and automatically plug them into the websites that you want to access.

All you need to do is register and think up one complex and clever master password - which you use to log on to the password manager - and the app does the rest.

Your master password needs to be lengthy and a mix of upper and lowercase letters and special characters, and easy for you to remember. The best passwords are phrases that mean something to you, but that no one could predict. For example, L@zySweetGirlE@ts100Biscuits!

"If you must write down your master password, keep it in a safe," McLeod says.

A password manager will not only retrieve your passwords but can also help you generate more complex ones.

McLeod says these passwords can't be guessed through a brute force attack (the trial and error method used by application programs to decode encrypted data) and are stored in an encrypted database.

There are many password managers on the market - the top ones being Dashlane, LastPass, Keeper, Enpass and 1Password - some of which are free, or free if used only on a single device.

McLeod uses Dashlane across all his devices at the cost of a few dollars a month.

"It's very useful to sync passwords across devices such as multiple PCs, tablets and smartphones. Not everyone needs cross-

device syncing, but I find it essential in an app like this," he says.

McLeod says the best password managers support two-factor authentication for your password vault.

This means that you'll need to enter a one-time code the first time that you use the password manager on a new device, providing you with an extra layer of security.