Umbrella funds opening up

Umbrella retirement funds sponsored by large life assurance companies that belong to the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa will disclose the costs they charge employers and members in a standardised way from March 2019.

This will make it easier for employers and their consultants to find the most cost-effective umbrella funds for their staff.

Umbrella funds provide a single retirement fund for several employers whose members belong to sub-funds all using the same administration and investment services. Commercial umbrella funds are sponsored by large life assurers, and the services are typically provided by those companies.

Currently, funds charge for services in a variety of ways and levy either rand amounts, or percentages of the money invested in the fund or an employer's payroll, making comparisons almost impossible.

Improved disclosure of umbrella fund costs through the new retirement savings cost disclosure standard is particularly important, given an increasing trend among employers to use these funds rather than set up or maintain standalone funds.

Union and bargaining council umbrella funds as well as some run by employee benefits consultants will not be bound by Asisa's cost disclosure standard. However, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (formerly the Financial Services Board) is expected to borrow from industry cost standards when setting disclosure standards for all retirement funds' default options.

Four types of costs must be shown and totalled as an average cost for the fund, but the disclosure is not aimed at showing what an umbrella fund member is paying to save in the fund chosen by their employer.

The costs may vary depending on how much you have saved in the fund and how much you are contributing.