Exempt income from working on a ship

The tax implications of South African tax residents working on ships is dependent on a number of factors, mainly being whether the ship is foreign owned or South African owned. An explanation of the considerations for each of these is considered below.

Foreign Ship

For people who work as officers or crew members on a foreign owned ship, their income earned as a result of their work on the ship may be exempt from taxation in South Africa if certain circumstances are met. These are:

• The person must have been outside of South Africa for at least 183 full days in the tax year;

• The income earned as a result of work on the ship must have been paid as an employee, that is it cannot have been earned as an independent contractor or business owner on the ship; and

• The ship must be involved in the international transportation of passengers or goods for reward, for example, a cruise ship.

In an event where the taxpayer complies with the above requirements, but spends a portion of the tax year working on the ship in South African territorial waters, the full amount earned will still be exempt. This does not, however, apply to income earned other than working on the ship. That is, if a taxpayer works on a foreign ship but the ship is in South African waters for 50 days of the tax year, the full amount earned from working on the ship can still be exempt from taxation. However, if the taxpayer works in a shop in South Africa for the time he or she is not working on the ship, this will be subject to normal taxation.