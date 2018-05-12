Keeping bosses' hands off pensions

The amended legislation also gives retirement funds the duty to hold company executives liable in their personal capacities for outstanding contributions and exposes them to a potential fine of up to R10-million or a jail term of 10 years.

But Muvhango Lukhaimane, the adjudicator, struggles to issue determinations that can assist funds to go after company bosses because the trustees haven't identified company representatives who are liable for paying contributions over to funds. Only when she has names can she order these individuals to pay back the money, and if employers or their senior officials refuse to comply, the sheriff can be sent to knock on their doors.

At least one legal firm, however, is making progress. Johannesburg firm Soonder Incorporated has used threats of criminal prosecution and personal liability of directors or executives to recover some R600-million over four years for members of five different funds, says pension lawyer Anesh Soonder.

Lukhaimane says the problem of unpaid contributions is more pressing than that of unclaimed benefits as the amounts involved for individual members are greater.

While the majority of the beneficiaries of unclaimed money in retirement funds or unclaimed benefits funds are owed small amounts from R200 to R2,000, many employers have failed to pay monthly contributions for years, she says.

The affected employees are often blissfully unaware that their employer is deducting money from their pay and using it to settle the company debts or for directors' drawings. Lukhaimane says members only realise when they resign and the fund is unable to pay the withdrawal benefit because contributions are outstanding.

She says this problem creates 80% of the work in her office.

The adjudicator says that complaints to her office from members - last year the office received 7,500 - do not reveal the full extent of the problem. If two employees from a company with 100 employees lodge complaints, contributions for the other 98 employees have most likely also not been paid.

Soonder says his firm has more than 1,000 cases that it is in the process of reporting to the police.