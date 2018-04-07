Shorter working lives and longer retirements means you need to check your pension is on target

These shorter working lives and longer retirements means that the number of years for which you save relative to the number of years your savings need to support you in retirement has reduced by 41% from a ratio of 2.47 for people born before 1966 to 1.41 for people born after that year, Van Breda says.

Younger generations facing this challenge should check the retirement income that their savings are on track to generate before it becomes difficult to correct.

When it comes to planning how much you need to save, women and couples have an added challenge. Statistics show that South African women outlive men by seven years on average, Van Breda says.

Couples thus need to plan for a retirement income that lasts at least seven years longer than the life expectancy of the man. Single women and women couples need to consider retiring later or saving more to provide for a retirement that could span 30 years.

Juggling the relevant factors can make a huge difference to your retirement income. The numbers matter if a typical retirement savings plan is to save 15% of your income for 30 years and to earn a real (after-inflation) return of 4% a year, you are likely to achieve a pension that is equivalent to 60% of your pre-retirement income. This income would, depending on market conditions, probably last for about 21 years, Van Breda says.

He says changing the relevant factors can, however, make a huge difference:

l Decreasing the amount you draw as a pension in retirement - reducing your income to 43% of what you were earning before retirement - could increase the number of years your income lasts to 39 years.

l Increasing the amount you save each year - increasing your retirement fund contributions (yours and your employer's) from 15% to 22.5% of your income could give you a pension equal to 90% of your pre-retirement income.

l Increasing your exposure to growth assets such as equities and listed property - decreasing your after-inflation return to 1% by investing conservatively in cash or a fixed income fund while still drawing an income of 60% of what you earned before retirement - will reduce the number of years your income will provide a sustainable income to 15.8 years. Increasing your real return to 6%, however, will increase the number of years you can provide a sustainable income to more than 30.

If you are still young enough to start saving early, this is the best way to boost your retirement savings, by harnessing the power of compound interest. Sheehy says more needs to be done to promote this message.