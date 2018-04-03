White elephants and white knights: what’s ailing the retirement fund industry?

The retirement fund industry faces a fundamental conflict between producing profits for owners and delivering a fair return for clients. Owners usually win the day. Salesmanship trumps stewardship; the demand for shareholder rewards outweighs the duty to serve investors.

The industry spends heavily on marketing to gather more assets, while many of its products deliver poor returns. Investors are left disappointed even as their service providers earn fat profits. These are the “elephants in the room” we have written about.

Long-term investment success rests on just a few simple and unambiguous high-level elements: align the portfolio’s level of market risk to the investment term; use index funds, as they outperform most managed funds; and minimise costs.

For their part, investors need to stay the course. Rather than try (and almost always fail) to manage short-term returns, they should manage their own behaviour, particularly how they react to market movements.

This seems like a remarkably easy strategy. But it is not so easy to follow, for two reasons.

First, your emotions may get in the way and cause you to react to sensational headlines, the drama of big market moves and the compelling arguments of so-called experts. This drama persuades some to abandon ship and invest more conservatively. Others buy into the myth that star fund managers can reliably deliver above-average returns or avoid the next correction.

Second, the financial services industry will also encourage you to ignore it, because simplicity is at odds with the “business” of investing, which is about making money off investors rather than for investors. To that end, the industry actively promotes a complex, expensive and largely underperforming investment system to the public.

The hard truth

The industry markets a small number of funds that have done well, but stays silent on the many other funds, owned by the bulk of its clients, that have underperformed. The worst ones eventually close down, taking their poor returns to the grave. About 20% of funds tend to disappear in this way over a five-year period.

This “business” approach conceals the hard truth that no one can reliably exploit volatility or predict where markets are going. And it fails to admit that about 80% of fund managers habitually underperform the market and low-cost index funds.