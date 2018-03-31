What investment trends can teach you

As an investor, there's not much that you can control. Having a plan and sticking to it are among the few things you can. Financial advisers will tell you that that is the best way to achieve your investment goals.

"Seldom has a year highlighted the importance of sticking to your long-term plan better than 2017," says Graham Tucker, the balanced fund portfolio manager at MacroSolutions and one of the main authors of the Long-term Perspectives report published annually by Old Mutual Investment Group.

Last year was a roller-coaster year for investors. In the middle of 2017, the most common question investors asked was: "Why bother investing when I can leave my money in the bank and get a better return?" This was after almost six months of the local equity market going neither up nor down. But then equities rallied in the second half and ended the year up 21%.

Many people missed out on this rally. Driven by the fear of losing money in a climate of uncertainty here and abroad, they chose to "sit on the sidelines" - they disinvested and held their cash. After the market rally, those investors were left wondering if it was too late to get back into the market.

It's common for returns to occur in short, sharp bursts, and the opportunity cost of missing out on these is very high, the Long-term Perspectives 2018 report says.

If you had invested in equities tracking the FTSE/JSE All Share index over the past 20 years and had stayed invested over the entire period, you would have had a return of 16% a year. "However, if you missed the best 10 days, your returns would be 12.6% a year. This may not appear to be much of a difference, but compounding over time is a powerful wealth generator - missing out on the top 10 days means you would end up with roughly half the money [after 20 years to the end of last year]."

Lessons in investing

What counts is time in the market, not "timing" the market. In other words, time is your friend. This is one of the seven lessons of long-term investing, according to the Long-Term Perspectives report.

"The main reason investors prefer cash to equities is the fear of losing money. But the best way to manage the risk of losing money is to remain invested in equities for longer."

As soon as your holding period is longer than five years, past performance shows that there is virtually no chance of losing money.

The report points out what happened after 2008: after a negative 30% return that year, the market rebounded to deliver 14% a year over the next five years.

Brendan Dunn, a financial planner at Verso Wealth, says one of the keys to successful investing is being informed on how to achieve long-term inflation-beating returns. "A lot of people are very short-sighted when it comes to investment returns."