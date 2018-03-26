Asset management: as one elephant vanishes, at least two others appear

In a rare mea culpa, Stanlib recently announced it would close 15 unit trust funds because its range was “too complex” and no longer appropriate. South Africa’s third-largest asset manager hopes to curtail duplication in its multi-asset funds and consolidate funds in the same category. So, for example, individual funds targeting financial, resource, industrials and value stocks will all amalgamate into its SA Equity fund.

While a large-scale consolidation of this nature is unusual, the concept itself is not. The investment industry regularly launches and closes funds.

Alternatively, it’s asset managers themselves that vanish, usually by merging with other players. Older readers may recall industry “stalwarts” that have gone missing in action over the past 20 years – former household names such as Alliance Capital, BOE, Fedam, Fedsure, Fraters, Gensec, Libam, Real Africa, RMB Asset Management, Metropolitan, SCMB and Southern Life, to name just a few of the larger ones.

These disappearing acts are the industry’s way of losing its black sheep, those awful relatives no one dares mention or parade on the mantel shelf. In the investment industry, unsightly funds are also taken off the shelf. Most eventually merge into other funds that have a more respectable track record.

The people who were invested in the underperforming funds immediately lose sight of their historic returns and are instead presented with the more palatable performance of their new fund. They may soon forget they did not actually share in those returns. From that perspective, inattentive investors are a boon to the industry.