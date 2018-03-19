Complex layers of fees make it easy to get lost in the investment jungle

There’s nothing simple about the many fees charged by the investment industry or the way they are disclosed to investors.

If you invest in a unit trust fund, you may know you will pay an asset management or investment manager fee and a fee to your financial adviser, if you have one.

Your fund may charge its asset management fees as a base fee, or as a base amount plus a performance fee. It is difficult to assess whether performance fees are fair because you need to be familiar with the hurdle or benchmark above which the fee applies, the percentage of the fee applied to returns above the hurdle, and whether the fee is capped.

In addition, the performance fee should be structured so that when the manager underperforms, that performance recovers any lost ground before the performance fee applies again.