BEE venture capitalists coin an incentive

Aziza coin holders who received coins by investing in Alumni Energy Investments have rights to surplus profits generated by the foundation's portfolio of shares in the ventures.

Trade in the coins is currently restricted but the foundation plans to list them this year and at that stage investors will be able to sell the remainder of their allocated coins (15%) on the open market, hopefully realising some gain, Motsilili says.

The coins started with a value of €0.01 (about R0.1478) but their value is being increased by an algorithm and they are expected to reach €0.30 by the time they list on an as-yet-to-be-selected cryptocurrency exchange, Motsilili says.

Alumni Energy Investments is licensed as a financial services provider by the Financial Services Board and the South African Revenue Service has approved it as a venture capital company into which you can make investments that qualify for a deduction in terms of the Income Tax Act section 12J.

All of your investment qualifies for a deduction as long as you remain invested for five years; the deduction will be equal to your marginal tax rate - up to 45%.

If, for example, your marginal tax rate is 30%, your deduction will be R30. However, because the investments in Alumni are backed by the aziza coins, a R100 investment in Alumni could be boosted by proceeds of R200 from the sale of the coins. In this case, your tax deduction will be 30% of R300 (R100 + R200) = R90. In addition, you retain 15% of the original amount of aziza coins issued to you.

Alumni Energy Investments so far has two start-ups in which it is investing - gyrocopter surveying company Gyrotek and long-wave mobile phone/data company Africanopy.

In terms of the Income Tax Act, section 12J companies must invest in five ventures within three years and the Aziza Coin Foundation has its sights on start-ups in aviation, tourism, telecommunications, food, technology and renewables. The ventures in which Alumni Energy Investments invests must agree to the foundation providing certain support services such as financial, human resources and marketing.

The aim of this is to enhance the start-ups' chances of success and provide them with cheaper services through economies of scale, Motsilili says.

Explaining the decision to link the venture capital company to a cryptocurrency in the midst of the cryptocurrency boom, Motsilili says that despite the tax incentive, venture capital companies both in South Africa and the UK have failed to attract investors for start-ups that have yet to start generating revenue.