Retirement funds: let’s talk about the elephant in the room

There’s an elephant in the room. Not the Indian one – that one appears to have left the building. We want to discuss the African variety. It’s larger, louder and potentially more dangerous, and it likes to charge – a lot.

Much has gone wrong in our country these past nine years. In essence, there’s been a wholesale failure in governance. Public officials were allowed to trample on the norms of our democracy, permitting and exploiting conflicts of interest, and neglecting to hold the responsible parties to account.

If there’s one positive to this, it’s the way society and our media mobilised to bring all this to light. It’s a reminder for all of us to be vigilant about potential abuses. As Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, put it: “When you smell something, say something.”

In that spirit, the African elephant we want to sniff out here is the retirement fund industry – or, more specifically, the way its poor stewardship contributes to the high failure rate among retirement savers (only a fraction of even our working population can look forward to a comfortable retirement).

The national Treasury suggested as much when it first spoke of retirement reform and sought a system that “serves the needs of South Africans better and more fairly than in the past, and as efficiently as possible, by providing more appropriate products”.

If we strike out the polite qualifiers, the Treasury’s views on the subject become plain: it wants the retirement industry to look after investors more than it looks after itself by offering products that are “fair”, “efficient” and “appropriate”.

That begs the question: why wouldn’t the industry do so on its own? But it doesn’t. It was for the same reason that the Financial Services Board was forced to launch its “TCF” initiative, compelling the industry to treat customers fairly.

The problem lies in the conflict of interest that runs through the industry. It exists because the industry lives off the money put up by investors, by pocketing some of the investment returns for itself. The more it keeps, the less investors get.

The industry delivers some essential services for which it deserves a fee. However, in its stewardship role it must recognise that the available return is finite and diminished by those fees. It is essentially a zero-sum game: if service providers maximise their income, it is at the direct expense of investors’ living standard in retirement.

If the industry took its stewardship role to heart, it would establish a fair balance between the two. Yet many of its practices are self-serving – rewarding owners but costing clients billions of rand in unnecessary fees every year.

Stewardship or salesmanship?