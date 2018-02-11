'In duplum' rule on interest won't protect you from the taxman

Taxpayers benefiting from zero-interest or low-interest loans who think they can limit the tax paid on such loans by relying on the "in duplum" rule will have to think again.

Under the in duplum rule, interest on a debt stops accumulating once the total amount of interest is the same as the principal debt.

The South African Revenue Service has amended the Income Tax Act with effect from last month to make it clear that, in spite of the in duplum rule, specific anti-avoidance provisions will continue to apply.

According to an explanatory memorandum issued by the National Treasury, taxpayers sometimes enter loan arrangements at zero or low interest to favour a related party with interest-cost savings.

The use of these loans means that SARS loses out on collecting "pay as you earn", or the taxpayer avoids paying donations tax or possibly dividends tax.

To counter the tax benefit resulting from the use of zero- or low-interest loans, the Income Tax Act contains anti-avoidance rules that introduce tax on the difference between the amount of interest actually incurred and the amount of interest that would have been incurred at the official rate.

There are three types of anti-avoidance legislation that apply to low-interest or interest-free loans, says Tertius Troost, a tax consultant at Mazars.

First, where an employer provides an employee a low-interest or interest-free loan, a fringe benefit will be included in the employee's remuneration and it is subject to normal PAYE.

Second, where a beneficiary of a trust provides a low-interest or interest-free loan to a trust, for example, as part of an estate planning exercise, then donations tax applies to an amount equal to the difference between the interest that would arise as determined with reference to the official rate of interest and the actual interest rate of the loan made.

Third, if a company provides a low-interest or interest-free loan to a shareholder, dividends tax could apply to the interest forgone.