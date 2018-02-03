Internet banking fraud steals victims' peace of mind too

Heyink says not only do victims suffer severe emotional distress, they are also subject to a form of victim-blaming or secondary victimisation at the hands of the banks or the banking ombudsman.

In addition to the 32 pro bono Absa clients, five matters relating to other banks were also referred to him by the computer experts. All five have been resolved.

Mrs L - who is not one of Heyink's clients - was duped into allowing the conman access to her PC. Unbeknown to her, he remotely installed spyware on her computer in order to access her banking profile.

"It all started in December while I was on holiday in Cape Town. I tried to pay my accounts and was locked out of my app, apparently for entering incorrect passwords. When I got home to Joburg, I started having computer problems. My computer would freeze and I'd be forced to switch it off. My son, who works with computers, could find no reason for this.

"Then I received a call to my landline from a man who identified himself as John Brady from FNB online banking security division. He asked me if I was sending a money order of $5 000 to Australia. I said: 'Certainly not.' He told me I didn't have security software on my computer. I told him what I had and he said: 'That's just antivirus software, not banking software.'"

As plausible as it all sounded, Mrs L says she felt uneasy so she ended the call and phoned FNB's fraud division. "They were experiencing heavy call volumes, so I didn't get to speak to anyone."

The conman called her again, this time on her cellphone. "He knew all my details, even my ID number. He told me there was R20 000 going off my account to be paid to someone named Singh. I said: 'Well, stop it!' But he said he needed to install something else.' She held on while he installed more malware on her computer.

When the fraudster told her that R35 000 had just left her account to pay another person in India, Mrs L ended the conversation, with the conman advising her not to switch off her computer and saying he'd call her in the morning.

"My son came around later that day and told me I'm an idiot. He switched off my PC and unplugged it.

"That night, I got through to FNB online banking and they said they had secured my account."

But the damage was done: the fraudster had made two online purchases from a computer shop for about R5 000 each.