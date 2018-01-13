Easy ways to get going on a savings plan

Did you set yourself a savings goal for the new year but don't know where to begin?

Finding a good investment to meet a simple DIY savings goal can take a lot of research, but a quick solution is to use a robo-adviser or hints from investment platforms.

Ideally, investments should be made after considering the investment return you need, the investment risk you can afford to take, and the risk you can tolerate. A full analysis of your investment needs will also consider your current investments and how they match your needs and the risks they pose.

But if you are a DIY investor willing to invest for at least three years and you just want to get going on meeting some simple goal for a single need, you can use a robo-adviser, choose an index-tracking product to get exposure to local or global markets, or take some hints from investment platforms' fund buy lists to help you choose a good actively managed fund.

Blend of funds

Robo-advisers are websites or apps that ask questions to identify the investment risks you can take to meet your investment goals. This information is used to determine the appropriate allocation you should have in equities, bonds, listed property and cash.

The robo-adviser suggests a fund or blend of funds to match that allocation and will monitor your portfolio and determine when it needs rebalancing to ensure you maintain the appropriate asset allocation after market movements change the asset class balance.

Robo-advisers typically recommend investments in cheaper index-tracking investments. Asset manager Sygnia's robo-adviser will recommend one of 10 portfolios made up of investments that track a mix of six indices representing different asset classes.

Monthly investments start at R500 and the fees are 0.5%, including advice, asset management and investment platform fees.

SmartRand, the robo-adviser of financial advisory firm Galileo Capital, has five model portfolios or unit trust funds made up of a mix of passively and actively managed assets. Total fees including advice, asset management and investment platform fees range from 0.95% to 1.5% a year. The minimum monthly investment is R500.

OUTvest, the robo-adviser in the OUTsurance stable, has four model unit trust portfolios passively managed by investment manager CoreShares and a money market fund. Total fees including advice, asset management and investment platform fees range from 1.5% a year and reduce to as low as 0.7% for amounts of more than R500,000. You can save as little as R100 a month.