The magic of compounding in investment: how it works

There is a parable of a king who lost his kingdom, and it all started with a promise of a single grain of rice.

The king, excited about the game of chess, offered one wish to the inventor of the game.

The sage inventor asked the king to place one grain on rice on the first square of the chessboard, two on the second, four on the third and so on – and to keep doubling the grains on each of the subsequent 64 squares of the chess board.

Surprised that the inventor did not ask for money or jewels, the king agreed, not understanding the impact of what, at face value, appeared to be a simple request.

The first few squares cost the king one grain, then two, then four. By the end of the first row, he was up to 128 grains of rice.

But in the second row, the grains of rice grew exponentially. By the 21st square, he owed more than a million grains; by the 41st row, he was in for more than a trillion grains. When the 64th square was reached, the inventor was owed more than 18-trillion grains of rice.

And so, as the parable goes, the king bankrupted his kingdom by granting one simple request.

What the inventor did by asking for double the value in each square on the chess board was putting compounding into effect. Replace the grain of rice in this example with money and it illustrates how quickly your investments can grow thanks to compounding.

The power of compound interest

Compound interest is the central pillar of investing. It is why investing works so well over the long term.

If you saved R10,000 at a return of 6% and withdrew your interest at the end of every year, by the end of 10 years you would still have R10,000 and would have drawn the interest portion of R600 each year – or, in total, R6,000 over the 10-year period.

Perhaps you spent the R600 in interest your money earned each year. That would be a pity because you would have lost out on the opportunity to earn interest on interest.

On the other hand, if you added the R600 interest you earned to your capital of R10,000, you would start the second year with R10,600 and earn interest on both your original R10,000 and on the interest earned in the previous year.