Wheels come off car insurer

Had Rajiv Singh of Durban not insured his Polo Vivo when he bought it new two years ago, he would be in a better financial position a year and three months after writing off the car in an accident.

"I didn't spend R800 a month on an insurance policy to end up not getting a cent from that car," he said. "But that's exactly what happened ... Had I not been insured, I would at least have got some salvage money."

Last April, Singh's broker switched his policy from another insurer to SaXum, saying it was in his best interests.

Singh's accident happened just four months later, in August last year.

Two months after that - while he was still frantically trying to find out why his claim wasn't being settled - the registrar for short-term insurance applied to the High Court in Johannesburg to have an insolvent SaXum liquidated.

"I am left to pay R2 437 a month for that car until November 2021," he said.

By then Singh would have paid more than R151000 to Nedbank - after the car was written off.

Singh's problems are the result of SaXum's liquidation: ordinary insurance should protect you from financial loss.

In October, Farzana Badat, head of the Financial Services Board's insurance compliance department, said the insurer had been liquidated following "an intensive process of monitoring SaXum's financial position and engaging with its shareholders to find a solution to the financial soundness problems.

"The registrar prohibited SaXum from carrying on any new short-term insurance business from September 8 2016."

Deadlines were set for the insurer to recapitalise, Badat said, but that didn't happen.

"The registrar is satisfied that policyholders' interests will be best served by liquidating the insurer to prevent the further erosion of SaXum's assets and to ensure that creditors are treated equally and the claims of some are not preferred over others."

A year later, none of the creditors have received a cent. When they finally do get paid, it will be a fraction of what they were owed.