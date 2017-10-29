Q&A: Your money questions answered

2018 is my last working year. I intend transferring the two-thirds of my pension to either a preservation fund or living annuity. What options do I have regarding the withdrawal? My one-third cash payment could last me for two years. Can I waive withdrawal for two years then opt for quarterly withdrawal from the third year after retirement?

Bonisiwe Nokwindla

Nerine Brink, principal at PSG Wealth Employee Benefits Route 21, replies:

Your conservative approach to withdrawal is well advised. A failure to exercise drawdown control - spending more than you earn - is the reason many retirees run out of money.

Preserving the two-thirds while living off the lump sum is unfortunately not possible, as preservation on retirement is not possible under the Pension Funds Act.

I recommend you make use of an independent financial adviser. The investment environment is a daunting place when faced alone.

Make use of the one-third withdrawal, but be careful not to exceed the allowed R500000 tax-free amount. Capital loss due to taxation could have a dire effect in the long term. Invest this amount in a flexible vehicle that gives three to five working days' access and targets a return of inflation plus 6%. Earmark these funds as "emergency" funds.

Purchase a living annuity or a guaranteed life annuity with the remaining two-thirds.

The transfer from your retirement fund to an annuity will be tax free. A life annuity allows you to purchase a guaranteed income for the rest of your life and potentially a reduced income for a surviving spouse. You sacrifice the capital you use to purchase the income from a life annuity.

If you choose a living annuity, you:

Have to draw an income of between 2.5% and 17.5% of your capital a year;

You can only change the drawdown once a year on your contract anniversary; and

No lump-sum withdrawals apart from the income are allowed.

You must manage the income drawdown preferably at less than 5% a year, and your average return should be inflation plus 5%. This should:

Keep the impact of inflation at bay;

Protect your capital;

Maintain your buying power; and

Ensure an income for as long as you live.

Should you pass away, your living annuity will transfer directly to your beneficiaries, who will have the option to keep the annuity, or withdraw the lump sum, taxable in your hands. This transfer bypasses your estate, so no estate duties are payable on the annuity.