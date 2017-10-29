Multi-asset funds' lustre dulls for many

An "unprecedented" three years in local investment markets has left many balanced or multi-asset investors wondering just what exactly their advisers and asset managers are doing for them, according to financial planners and asset managers who addressed the Financial Planning Institute's recent annual conference.

Craig Gradidge, an independent financial planner at Gradidge Mahura Investments, says it is increasingly difficult for investors to accept the message that they need to remain invested for the long term after many South African multi-asset funds failed to meet their investment growth targets.

Advisers typically recommend high equity multi-asset funds for retirement annuity or retirement fund investors as these target returns of inflation plus 5%.

But many of these funds have failed to meet this target over the past three years.

Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation, says it has been a very unusual three-year period of grinding equity returns and a convergence of multi-asset fund returns.

He says the period is unprecedented in the past 20 years as over the past two decades in at least one out of every three years, equities have "shot the lights out" and delivered a good return.

Narrow market

Part of the reason multi-asset funds have underperformed is that the market has been narrow with a few mega stocks, such as Naspers, delivering between 20% and 80% of the returns.

"Very few fund managers would be brave enough to have close to the market capitalisation index value in one share because, depending on the index you used, that would mean 17% to 22% of the equity exposure would be in one share." Koekemoer says in lower-risk funds, such as Coronation's low-equity multi-asset fund the Balanced Defensive Fund, the equity exposure to one share is limited to 3% of the fund.

Many funds have used derivatives to manage the risk of a market fall at a cost to the fund of up to one percentage point a year, but a lack of volatility over the past three years has resulted in no benefit for this additional cost, Koekemoer says.

Returns of 8% to 9% from multi-asset income funds as against returns of 7% to 8% from multi-asset funds with exposure to equities have resulted in many pensioners with living annuities reducing their investment risk.

Koekemoer says that over the past 12 months some R20-billion has been withdrawn from low-risk multi-asset funds and some R40-billion was invested in income-focused funds, mainly managed income funds with a target of inflation plus 2%.