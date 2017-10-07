Teasing out actual medical aid increases

Medical schemes are announcing lower contribution increases for next year - but percentage increases are only one aspect of assessing the impact the annual changes will have on you.

And benefit cuts will also be less severe this year, says Victor Crouser, the coastal head of consultancy Alexander Forbes Healthcare - but only because schemes do not have much room left to cut. However, members need to watch out for increases in co-payments, deductibles and thresholds. And benefit limits that stay the same are a reduction in real terms, because their values have been eroded by inflation.

Average increases

Medical services and supplies typically increase each year by two to three percentage points above inflation.

South Africa's largest medical scheme, Discovery, has implemented a weighted average increase of 7.9%, with members facing increases from 7.3% to 8.3%, depending on which options they have, Alexander Forbes Healthcare reports.

Other large open schemes have announced the following increases:

• Bonitas: an average increase of 8.7%, with increases ranging from 7.9% to 9.9%;

• Momentum Health: an average increase of 8.3%, with increases from 8.2% to 9.7%;

• Medshield: an average increase of 10.9%. Increases range from 10% to 13%;

• Resolution: an average of 9.6%;

• Bestmed: an across-the-board increase of 8.4%;

• Genesis: an average of 5.8%. The range of increases covers 5.3% to 6.1%; and

• LA Health: an average of 5.3%, with a range of 4% to 7%.

But when it comes to benefits, be aware of the following:

There has been no increase in oncology benefits to offset the ravages of inflation. The limit for fully-paid oncology treatment offered to Discovery members hasn't changed in eight years. Once reaching the limit of either R200 000 or R400 000, depending on the option they have chosen, members have to make a 20% co-payment.