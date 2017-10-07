Q&A: Your money questions answered

Can I borrow from my life policy? I have two life policies with 1Life: one for my wife and one for myself. I am currently unemployed. I asked 1Life if I could borrow against my policy and take a six-month break from paying premiums, but it refused both requests, claiming that my policies would lapse. Please help defend my rights.

Name withheld

Laurence Hillman, MD of 1Life, responds:

1Life's policies are pure risk policies that cover you for insured events such as loss of life, disability and dread disease.

There are no investments attached to this type of policy, nor are there surrender values.

At 1Life, we do not offer payment holidays, but you have the option to reduce your cover and premium by contacting our call centre.

You can increase your cover again when you can afford to do so.

You are also free to cancel the policy, but this is the least favourable option: it means forsaking cover.

While you can always reinstate your policy, you might be subject to underwriting. Higher premiums might also be incurred and waiting periods might apply to certain policies.

All this depends on how long you wait to reinstate your policy.

At 1Life, premiums are payable monthly in advance by debit order and for as long as the payment-term section of your policy schedule states. On most of our policies this is for your whole life.

If a payment is not received within 30 days of the normal deduction date, your cover will be suspended immediately.

We make every effort to keep you covered by attempting to collect arrear premiums, and will inform you in writing and via SMS should your premium be unpaid.

We will also inform you of the process to recover any outstanding premiums.

After three nonpayments, the policy might be cancelled. Premiums paid to date will not be refunded.