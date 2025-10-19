My Brilliant Career: Marrying data with empathy
Sam Ghisleni is head of marketing at Weelee
19 October 2025 - 05:15
Tell me about Weelee.
Weelee is South Africa’s fastest-growing online car platform, but it’s not just about cars; it’s about giving people more freedom and choice when it comes to mobility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.