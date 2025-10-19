How to... have a bully-free workplace
Unchecked bullying and harassment can drain talent, kill innovation and damage even the strongest organisations
19 October 2025 - 05:08
When bullying and harassment are allowed to fester and spread through workplaces, they become toxic, affecting the health and productivity of workers.
"Leaving harassment unchecked is not only a moral failure by business leaders, it’s a business risk. The financial impact of a drain of talent and innovative capacity, lost productivity, high staff turnover with increased recruitment and training costs, legal costs and reputational damage can quietly destabilise even the most robust organisations," says Prof Renata Schoeman, the head of health-care leadership at Stellenbosch Business School. She advises:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.