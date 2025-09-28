How to … Keep your job safe from AI
28 September 2025 - 06:59
How worried should we be about AI taking our jobs? Joni Peddie, author of From Can’t To Can Do: Nine Human Capabilities That AI Can’t Replicate, has some answers.
“The reason I wrote my book is because AI is already automating routine work in South Africa — from invoice processing in finance, to legal research tools like Lexis+ AI .... But this doesn’t mean the end of human work. It actually makes our human capabilities even more important,” she says...
