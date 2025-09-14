My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: Putting the detail into retail
Jay Behari Ram is divisional manager for KwaZulu-Natal at Shoprite
14 September 2025 - 07:02
What does the divisional manager of Shoprite do?
I lead the Shoprite KwaZulu-Natal division, managing operations and marketing and ensuring the profitability of more than 125 supermarkets. In addition, I oversee nearly 13,000 employees. This includes mentoring and coaching the deputy divisional managers and regional managers to equip them to lead their teams and keep all Shoprite supermarkets in KwaZulu-Natal trade-ready and in compliance with food safety and other regulatory standards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.