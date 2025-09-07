How to ... run a human-focused bursary programme
07 September 2025 - 05:46
The financial help bursaries offer can open doors for young people and set them on a path to success, but sometimes students need more than money to achieve their dreams.
Engineering student and Steinmüller Africa bursary recipient Londiwe Maseko found that human connection can make a big difference. She says the company did not give up on her, even “when I gave up on myself” and she received the support she needed to carry her through two failed academic years and a traumatic accident involving a delivery bike. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.